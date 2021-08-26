iHeartRadio

Ray Gibbon Drive reopens after crash

Mounties are investigating a crash on Ray Gibbon Drive on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Part of Ray Gibbon Drive was closed for a few hours on Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, RCMP said.

No one was injured when a vehicle and transport truck collided between Giroux Road and McKinney Avenue, but there was a "large amount of debris" to be cleaned up, RCMP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

