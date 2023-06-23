Raymond, Alta., man arrested for drug trafficking

Lethbridge police seized drugs and cash and arrested a man in connection with a trafficking bust on Wednesday.

The Lethbridge Police Service's property crimes unit and crime suppression team had found evidence of a drug trafficking operation that day.

Later, police stopped a vehicle in a parking lot and arrested a man and a woman.

A search of the vehicle yielded 32 grams of fentanyl, 105 grams of cocaine and 48 grams of methamphetamine. Police estimated the street value of the drugs at $15,600.

In addition, police also found $15,390 in cash, believed to be proceeds of crime.

Andrew Glenn Whiteford, 33, of Raymond, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Whiteford was released from custody on a promise to appear in court on July 20.

The woman was released without being charged.