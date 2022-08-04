Raymond RCMP respond to serious crash on Hwy. 5
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Police in southern Alberta have shut down a highway near the hamlet of Welling on Thursday because of a serious crash.
Raymond RCMP, along with other emergency crews, were called to the scene, located two kilometres north of the community on Highway 5.
There was no information about how many vehicles were involved, but traffic was being rerouted from the area.
Welling is located approximately 25 minutes south of Lethbridge.
