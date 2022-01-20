RBC Convention Centre once again offering vaccine walk-in appointments
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Manitobans hoping to get their first, second or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can once again head to the RBC Convention Centre for walk-in appointments.
Beginning on Thursday, residents can get vaccinated at the clinic without having to make an appointment.
This news comes as young kids in Manitoba are now able to get fully vaccinated.
The province began administering COVID-19 vaccines to kids aged five to 11 back in November, and now it is delivering the second round of doses to this age group.
Children need to wait eight weeks between their first and second vaccines.
As of Wednesday, more than 53 per cent of kids between five and 11 have received their first dose.
-
Sudbury police release crime stats from 2021The Sudbury Police Service Board met Wednesday morning and presented a report from the police service on crime statistics from 2021.
-
Sergei Bobrovsky has 40-save shutout as Florida Panthers rout Edmonton Oilers 6-0Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Florida Panthers defeated the ice-cold Edmonton Oilers 6-0 on Thursday.
-
Dog rescues herself from Bow RiverA black lab got loose from her dog walker in Baker Park Thursday and gave everyone a scare when she ran out onto the ice on the Bow River.
-
3 more COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes on Vancouver IslandThree residents of Fir Park Village in Port Alberni have tested positive, as have four residents each at The Summit and Parkwood Court long-term care homes in Victoria.
-
Hearing loud popping or cracking from your walls? Experts say truss uplift is to blameWith fluctuating warm then cold temperatures, homeowners around the city have been hearing loud banging and cracking from their walls and attics.
-
Sault Area Hospital tests caregiver ID programSault Area Hospital has piloted an identification program for caregivers that aims to improve communication between caregivers and medical professionals across the province.
-
Greater Victoria gyms and fitness centres reopen after month-long COVID-19 shutdownAfter being closed for almost a month due a provincial health order aimed at preventing the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, gyms and fitness centres in Greater Victoria have reopened.
-
'A massive backlog': Recycling and garbage pickup weeks behind in the Capital RegionA massive backlog of recycling and garbage pickup is happening in the Capital Regional District, with a combination of staff shortages due to COVID-19, equipment failures and bad weather to blame.
-
Alberta premier says rapid test 'nationalism' complicating procurementAlberta's premier says rapid test nationalism is contributing to procurement difficulties, as the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave is increasing higher demand for testing.