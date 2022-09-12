RBC GranFondo from Vancouver to Whistler called 'disaster' over lack of edible food

Organizers of the RBC GranFondo from Vancouver to Whistler are apologizing after a number of cyclists complained the only food they were provided at rest stops was "extremely unripe bananas."

The annual event sees more than 6,500 participants bike 122 kilometres up the Sea to Sky Highway, a gruelling route with roughly 1,900 metres of elevation when factoring in the many hills along the way.

There are four stops on the course, which the GranFondo's website promised would be "fully stocked with all the athlete nutrition" cyclists would need on their journey – though many participants were shocked by what they found during the ride on Saturday morning.

Several took to social media to report the first three stops only had unripe bananas left by the time they arrived.

"The bananas were hard, green, and inedible," Nadia Erickson wrote on Facebook, describing the first stop at around the 40-kilometre mark. "RBC GranFondo promised us a supported ride and failed miserably."

Erickson called the event a "disaster," saying the lack of nourishment during the taxing ride forced her to quit at around 87 kilometres, more than two-thirds of the way to Whistler.

"Your head hurts. Your stomach cramps. Your legs cramp and tighten and then cramp over and over again from the lack of glycogen in your muscles," she added. "It was awful."

Regular GranFondo participant Mark Firmani told CTV News he convinced several friends to join him this year, and that made the experience all the more upsetting.

"I brought a bunch of friends, talked them into doing this ride, telling them what a fantastic event it was," he said.

"When they asked me if they should bring food with them just in case, I said, 'Nah, don't worry about it – the food's magnificent.'"

RBC GranFondo organizers issued an apology on Facebook Sunday, acknowledging the event "did not meet the high standards" that riders have come to expect.

In a statement to CTV News, the organizers blamed unspecified "food supply challenges" for the lack of edible food, while also suggesting cyclists ate more than they had anticipated.

"Riders experienced strong headwinds throughout the day creating greater calorie demands than usual," they wrote in an email Monday.

"We apologize, and will learn from these lessons and work to improve our contingency planning, supplier relationships and recruitment so that we can continue to bring you this award-winning event at the world-class level you expect."

Some participants have called for partial refunds of their registration costs, which ranged from $225 to $300. It's unclear whether the RBC GranFondo team is considering any compensation for riders.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung

