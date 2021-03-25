RBC Ottawa Bluesfest and Ottawa Tourism are teaming up for the perfect staycation excuse

Craving a night out of the house to enjoy a live show?

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest and Ottawa Tourism are offering you the perfect staycation excuse to safely enjoy a musical or comedy show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Room Service Concert Series" offers people staying in an Ottawa hotel room the chance to watch an exclusive music concert or comedy show during eight nights in April.

Anyone staying at one of 20 participating Ottawa hotels on the eight nights will have access to an exclusive scheduled concert through the TV in their room.

"We’ve pulled out all the stops to provide memorable weekend experiences," says Mark Monahan, executive director of RBC Bluesfest.

“While we wait to enjoy in-person events again, we’ve found a way to scratch that itch for a shared musical experience by bringing together a variety of great artists for hotel patrons to enjoy."

The lineup includes:

Friday, April 9: Alan Doyle; Natalie MacMaster; Fortunate Ones

Saturday, April 10: Tim Hicks, Lindsay Ell

Friday, April 16: Lennon Stella; Larkin Poe

Saturday, April 17: Gerry Dee; Jeremy Hotz; Kyle Brownrigg (comedy)

Thursday, April 22: Pete Davidson; Orville Peck

Friday, April 23: Third Eye Blind; Moon vs Sun;

Saturday, April 24: Walk Off The Earth;

Friday, April 30: Colin James; Booker T. Jones; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. each night and last approximately three hours.

"Ottawa Tourism is proud to support this innovation, the first of its kind that we’ve seen, to safely increase business to our local hotels and provide a much-needed boost to Ottawa’s tourism industry," says Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism.

"We hope people take advantage of this special opportunity and make a full weekend—or two, or three—out of it. All the elements of a fantastic staycation are in play: great music and comedy shows, comfortable and secure accommodations, and a much-needed change of scenery."

For more information, visit https://ottawatourism.ca/en/roomserviceconcertseries

To find a participating hotel, visit https://ottawatourism.ca/en/roomserviceconcertseries/book