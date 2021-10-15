RBC Race for the Kids laces up this weekend for a good cause
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is at the starting line for the RBC Race For The Kids virtual event.
Participants can lace up and choose a 1km, 5km, 10km or 15km walk or run that is geared towards creating a new crisis space at RVH for youth mental health.
More than 3,300 young people access mental health care at RVH annually.
RVH's emergency department cares for three children in a mental health crisis on any given day," added Kelly Pottage, RVH Foundation.
Frank Berdan, RBC VP Commercial Banking, said the past 18 months have been especially hard on young people.
"The pandemic has caused havoc through all of the world, and in particular, it's affected youth mental health. RBC did make a commitment by saying, let's expand this charity and see if we can help these communities," he said.
The RBC Race for the Kids is free to participants of all ages and kicks off this weekend.
-
Hercules aircraft set to fly over TD Place and the Glebe this afternoonAs part of Canadian Armed Forces and Family Appreciation Day at the Redblacks, the CC-130H Hercules will conduct a flyby over Ottawa at approximately 4 p.m.
-
Here's your first look inside the 2021 CHEO Dream Home in ManotickSupply chain issues have slowed down the construction progress on the CHEO Dream Home located in the Mahogany development in Manotick, Ont.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 16, 2021The latest for COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, Oct. 16.
-
Man rushed to hospital after shooting in EtobicokeA shooting in Etobicoke Friday evening left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.
-
Metro Vancouver cancels wastewater treatment plant deal after delaysThe head of the Metro Vancouver Regional District says it has lost confidence in the contractor hired to build a wastewater treatment plant in North Vancouver, B.C., and has terminated its contract with the company.
-
Saanichton mother waited an hour and 40 minutes to hear back from ambulance dispatchWhen she called 911 and requested an ambulance, she was told it would be a long wait. After half an hour waiting for an ambulance dispatcher to take her call, she hung up — because by the she’d already arrived at Saanich Peninsula Hospital by taxi.
-
Mount Washington holding job fair ahead of winter seasonOne of Vancouver Island’s largest private employers is on the hunt for new talent and is looking to hire a significant number of new workers this weekend.
-
2 men charged after firearms, drugs, and cash found in Leduc, Alta.Police seized firearms, cocaine, Canadian cash, drug packaging, and digital scales from a home in Leduc on Thursday.
-
Rapid-test kits available in 'circuit-breaker' zones this weekend, rest of N.B. will get them MondayAs COVID-19 cases continue to soar across the province, some New Brunswickers will be able to take advantage of a new approach to testing.