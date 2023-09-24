RBC Race for the Kids raises $528,700 for youth mental health services at CHEO

The annual RBC Race for the Kids has brought in more than half a million dollars for youth mental health services at CHEO.

The event is one of CHEO's biggest and most important fundraisers, says CHEO Foundation president and CEO Steve Read.

"The RBC Race for the Kids is the way that we fund the services that we provide to kids and families at CHEO who come looking for help with a variety of mental health issues," Read said. "This event allows us to provide the services that they need."

This year's run brought in $528,700. In the seven years the event has been held, it has raised more than $2 million.

CTV News at Six anchors Graham Richardson and Patricia Boal emceed the event.

"This is a brilliant day; this is a huge fundraiser every year. Everyone comes out and has a blast, runs 10k, 5k or 2k and they raise money for youth mental health for CHEO," Boal said.

"It's a record year and it's one of the great things to have back post-pandemic because it is such a huge part of the community," Richardson added. "A big supporter of CHEO every year, one of their biggest fundraisers, and the turnout and the weather has just been absolutely fantastic."

Read says funds from the RBC Race for the kids will continue to have an enormous impact at CHEO and throughout the community.

Race chair Marjolaine Hudon, regional president of personal and commercial banking at RBC said it is critical youth receive the help the need with their mental health struggles.

"Seeing so many colleagues, families, corporate teams and friends come together to support youth in our community, year after year, is truly inspiring," Hudon said in a news release.

Fundraising dollars will stay local and help to equip CHEO with the tools necessary to meet the mental health needs of children and youth – including the 1Call1Click.ca program.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy.