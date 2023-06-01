RBC resolves technical issues with online, mobile banking

The Royal Bank of Canada has resolved a technical issue that temporarily impacted online and mobile banking.

"We experienced an issue earlier with some functions in online banking and our mobile app and it has now been resolved," an RBC spokesperson told CTVNews.ca on Thursday afternoon. "We encourage our clients to contact us if they have questions or concerns."

On Thursday morning, a post on Twitter from RBC acknowledged that were was an "issue with the display of transactions in online and mobile banking."

“We are working at resolving this as soon as possible,” RBC said. “We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”