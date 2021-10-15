RBC Race for the Kids laces up this weekend for a good cause
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is at the starting line for the RBC Race For The Kids virtual event.
Participants can lace up and choose a 1km, 5km, 10km or 15km walk or run that is geared towards creating a new crisis space at RVH for youth mental health.
More than 3,300 young people access mental health care at RVH annually.
RVH's emergency department cares for three children in a mental health crisis on any given day," added Kelly Pottage, RVH Foundation.
Frank Berdan, RBC VP Commercial Banking, said the past 18 months have been especially hard on young people.
"The pandemic has caused havoc through all of the world, and in particular, it's affected youth mental health. RBC did make a commitment by saying, let's expand this charity and see if we can help these communities," he said.
The RBC Race for the Kids is free to participants of all ages and kicks off this weekend.
