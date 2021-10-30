RCAF Band to perform special Remembrance Day concert

The Royal Canadian Air Force Band is tuning up for a special show.

It's partnered with the Royal Canadian Legion for a Remembrance Day concert on November 2.

"It's been about 22 months since the last time I performed for an audience," said Capt. Christopher Embree, the band's commanding officer and director of music. "Doing this performance here for Remembrance Day is just spectacular."

The RCAF Band will be performing at the Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre. Limited tickets will be available only upon email reservation but the event will be live-streamed.

"The music that I've chosen is reflective of this time of year, Remembrance Day. There are definitely pieces that will tug at your heartstrings as you listen to them," said Embree.

Embree said it's important to take some time and reflect on the past and those who have served in the military.

"This time of year is a time we need to pause and reflect on those who fought before us and this kind of concert provides that chance."

Along with providing a chance to reflect on sacrifices made by Canada's military, Embree said it also allows us to look ahead to Canada's bright future.

"It allows us to celebrate what we've achieved and what we can do in the future. That's what the concert is all about. To bring a little joy to everybody."