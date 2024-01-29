RCAF celebrates centennial with flyover above downtown Edmonton

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron from CFB Edmonton flew over Alberta's capital city Monday morning.

Six CH-146 Griffons were flown over downtown Edmonton near the Walterdale bridge between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Air Force will reach 100 years of service as a distinct military element on April 1.

To celebrate, the air force is putting on events throughout the year.

"We really wanted to thank Edmonton for the continued support that they've given us here at 408 Squadron over the years," Lt. Col. Melissa Snook told CTV News Edmonton.

The 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron was first stood up in England in the early years of the Royal Canadian Air Force. The team moved to its current home in 1971.

"We started to fly the Twin Huey, then the Kiowa and now the Griffon," Snook said.

The squadron was involved in both Operation Athena and Operation Reassurance in recent years.

CH-147 Chinook helicopters from CFB Petawawa in Ontario were originally scheduled to participate in Monday's flyover, but were delayed by weather.

They are expected to catch up to the Griffons and both will be participating in an exercise with the U.S. Air Force in Alaska.