RCAF colonel facing additional charges in Ontario

A Royal Canadian Air Force colonel is facing new firearms-related charges near Trenton, Ont., one day after he was temporarily removed from command of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton.

Ontario Provincial Police initially charged Col. Leif Dahl last week in connection to an incident on the Murray Canal on Aug. 25. Police say officers received a complaint about someone shooting at wildlife from a boat on the canal and disposing of the firearm in the water.

Dahl was initially facing charges of obstructing a peace officer, careless use of a firearm, careless use of a firearm while hunting, hunting birds without a licence, and unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a conveyance.

On Thursday, police announced Dahl is facing additional charges after officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Belleville. Police say officers also recovered a second firearm from the Murray Canal.

Dahl is now facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm and breach of firearms regulations – transporting a firearm or restricted weapon.

The Royal Canadian Air Force temporarily removed Col. Dahl from command of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton on Wednesday, pending the outcome of the civilian court case.

"It is my responsibility to ensure that the members of 8 Wing have full confidence in their leadership and chain-of-command," Maj.-Gen. Iain Huddleston, commander of 1 Canadian Air Division, said in a statement.

Dahl assumed command of 8 Wing Trenton in July 2022. Huddleston says Dahl was on leave at the time of the alleged incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Sept. 28.

Lt.-Col. Matt Lederle has been appointed as Acting Wing Commander of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton.

