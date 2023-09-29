RCAF colonel facing gun charges in Ontario permanently removed from command of CFB Trenton

The Royal Canadian Air Force has permanently removed Col. Leif Dahl from command of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton, after he was charged with firearms-related offences this summer near Trenton, Ont.

Dahl was temporarily removed from command of 8 Wing in August pending the outcome of the civilian court case.

On Friday, Royal Canadian Air Force Commander, Lieut-Gen. Eric Kenny announced he has made the decision to permanently remove Dahl from his position as 8 Wing Commander, effective Thursday, Sept. 28.

Col. Leighton James will be appointed 8 Wing Commander.

Ontario Provincial Police charged Dahl in connection with a hunting-related incident on the Murray Canal near Trenton, Ont. on Aug. 25. Police said last month that officers were called to the canal in Quinte West for reports that someone was shooting at wildlife from a boat.

Dahl was initially charged with obstructing a peace officer, careless use of a firearm, careless use of a firearm while hunting, hunting birds without a licence, and unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a conveyance.

On Aug. 31, the OPP announced Dahl was facing additional charges after officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Belleville. Dahl was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm and breach of firearms regulations – transporting a firearm or restricted weapon.

Dahl assumed command of 8 Wing Trenton in July 2022. The RCAF has said Dahl was on leave at the time of the alleged incident.