Two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) fighter jets will fly over Calgary on Saturday as a tribute to fallen police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett.

The CF-18 Hornets from 410 Squadron at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alta. will conduct the flypast about 3 p.m. during a memorial service for Harnett at Calgary Police Service headquarters on 47th Street N.E.

Harnett, 37, was killed during a traffic stop on New Year's Eve after being dragged by a fleeing vehicle. He served 12 years with Calgary Police Service and before that, as a military police officer.

"Through this flypast, the Royal Canadian Air Force will pay respects to Sgt. Harnett, and honour his service and sacrifice in protecting Canadians and the citizens of Calgary, both as a member of the Calgary Police Service and as a former member of the military police in the Canadian Armed Forces," police said in a release.

"The aircraft will fly over the memorial service at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route."

COVID-19 restrictions mean the ceremony will be limited to a small gathering of family, close friends and police colleagues.

CPS was granted an exemption by Alberta Health Services to allow up to 50 people to attend the ceremony.

The regimental funeral ceremony features a bearer party, honorary pallbearers and a colour guard who ensure that any officer killed in the line of duty is honoured with the utmost respect and dignity.

At the request of the family, the ceremony will not be shared publicly. However, following the formal ceremony, a procession will be held, which will be livestreamed.