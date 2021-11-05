RCAF jet to fly over Blue Bombers game

Fans in the stands of Saturday’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers game are in for something special.

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will be conducting a flyby over the game, which is a Canadian Armed Forces appreciation game.

According to RCAF, a CT-155 Hawk training jet from 2 Canadian Forces Flying Training School at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Sask., will fly over IG Field around 5 p.m. CT.

RCAF notes that its flybys are carefully planned and controlled to ensure public safety, adding that the use of the aircraft is subject to weather and operational requirements.

The Bombers will take on the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday at 6 p.m.