RCAF jet to fly over Thursday’s Bomber game
A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) jet is set to fly over IG Field on Thursday.
In a news release, the RCAF said a CT-142 from the 402 Squadron of 17 Wing Winnipeg will be conducting the flyby for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Game.
The first flyby will take place at 7:33 p.m. at the end of the national anthem, with the second flyby taking place at 7:38 p.m. just before kickoff.
The jet will fly over IG Field at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle of the route.
The RCAF notes that flybys are carefully controlled for public safety, and dependent on weather and flying conditions.
GAME DAY TRANSPORTATION INFO
The Blue Bombers are reminding fans that city road work is taking place around the stadium on University Crescent. This will limit traffic to two lanes in either direction.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the game, and consider alternate methods of transportation, which include the Winnipeg Transit Park and Ride, the Blue Bombers Park and Ride, as well as cycling, walking or taking the bus.
Those who are driving should check for traffic updates before heading to the stadium.
-
Alberta's monkeypox vaccination rate increases as more cities offer shotsAlberta Health says 2,213 Albertans have signed up to receive a monkeypox vaccination and 1,498 doses have been administered.
-
Capsized boat recovered, fisherman still missing from Fraser River: RCMPA fisherman is missing after his boat capsized in the Fraser River over the weekend, B.C. Mounties say.
-
Pair arrested after spree of car contents theftsTwo men were arrested after a lengthy chase through swamps and residential neighbourhoods Wednesday.
-
Beavers to be culled from Site C wetland before BC Hydro crews ramp up workWork is expected to ramp up this fall on logging the Watson Slough to make way for the Site C dam reservoir, but BC Hydro says it will first need to breach beaver dams and cull the animals from the wetland before crews can begin.
-
OCS capping pot shop orders and changing delivery window after partner's cyberattackOntario's cannabis wholesaler is temporarily capping the number of products retailers can order and expanding its delivery window as it works through a backlog caused by a cyberattack on its logistics partner.
-
Firefighters tackle brush fire at Royal Roads UniversityFirefighters put out early-morning brush fire at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C., on Thursday.
-
Victoria Mustard Seed celebrates 5 years of food redistribution programThe Victoria Mustard Seed is marking a milestone in its "food rescue program," which collects unsold food from grocery stores and redistributes it to local non-profits.
-
No testing required for Ukrainian drivers getting licensed on P.E.I.The Prince Edward Island government is streamlining the process for Ukrainian refugees to get Island driver's licences.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantPolice in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. William Hayward is accused of breaching the conditions of his statutory release.