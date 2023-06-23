RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.

The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.

The CH-147F Chinook crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa, Ont. during a night training exercise just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday. The bodies of the two pilots reported missing after the crash were recovered from the water Tuesday evening.

On Friday, the RCAF identified the victims as Capt. David Domagala of Woodstock, Ont. and Capt. Marc Larouche of Amos, Que.

Domagala, 32, served in the Canadian Army Reserve before applying to become a pilot. After graduating from the Royal Military College, he completed pilot training and was posted to the 450 Helicopter Squadron in 2019.

Larouche, 53, earned a private pilot's license before joining the Royal Canadian Air Force as a pilot. The RCAF says Larouche served with several squadrons, flying the CH-135 Twin Huey, CH-146 Griffon and CH-147F Chinook helicopters.

The two other crew members onboard the Chinook were treated for minor injuries and released from hospital.

The Royal Canadian Air Force's Directorate of Flight Safety continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

On Friday, the 450 Tactical Squadron, based at CFB Petawawa, resumed flying activities with the CH-147 Chinook.

"RCAF will reconsider the flying status of the fleet if circumstances arise that warrant a change," RCAF said in a statement.

"Activities will be undertaken in a way that ensures members are physically and mentally prepared to fly/conduct maintenance on aircraft."