The New Brunswick RCMP says it has found 17 unsecured long guns, along with a "large amount of money" inside a home's wall in the Tobique First Nation, N.B.
Police say on Friday night, they executed a search warrant in a home on Fourth Street as part of an investigation.
During their search, the RCMP says it found the guns and cash hidden inside a wall.
According to the RCMP, a 68-year-old man was arrested, and released awaiting a court date.
He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court in April.