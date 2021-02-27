The New Brunswick RCMP says it has found 17 unsecured long guns, along with a "large amount of money" inside a home's wall in the Tobique First Nation, N.B.

Police say on Friday night, they executed a search warrant in a home on Fourth Street as part of an investigation.

During their search, the RCMP says it found the guns and cash hidden inside a wall.

According to the RCMP, a 68-year-old man was arrested, and released awaiting a court date.

He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court in April.