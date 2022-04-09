Senior missing in N.B. dies after being found in 'medical distress'

The RCMP in New Brunswick says an 83-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday evening has died after being located in a wooded area near Salisbury Road in Moncton, N.B.

In a news release Saturday, police say 83-year-old Gloria Mitton from Moncton, N.B, was located just after 1 p.m. in medical distress.

First aid was administered at the scene before she was transferred and taken into care by Ambulance New Brunswick.

The woman died before being transported to hospital.

A search was underway in the wooded area Saturday morning after Mitton went missing on Friday.

The RCMP thank the public for their assistance during their search.