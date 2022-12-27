iHeartRadio

RCMP advises caution while driving in central and southern Alberta


An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Highway 2 between Red Deer and Airdrie and other key roadways in central and southern Alberta are in a poor state due to weather, the RCMP says.

Mounties are warning of black ice, freezing rain and changing conditions along Highway 2, which are causing poor surface traction and visibility for motorists.

Likewise on Highway 1 east of Strathmore, where multiple vehicle collisions have occurred.

