RCMP apologizes to families after falsely identifying body in Moncton

RCMP in New Brunswick issued an apology Friday after wrongfully notifying a family their son had died.

Codiac Regional RCMP say they are reviewing what happened and shared their apologies more than a week after officers misidentified a body in Moncton.

The mix-up began in the wake of a sudden death in the early hours of Nov. 22, when a man was found dead in a public washroom just outside of Moncton City Hall.

Initially, police told the Price family their son had died, only for them to find out 13 hours later he was still alive.

The man found was later identified as 35-year-old Luke Landry.

The incident has been traumatic for both families involved.

Ten days after the mix-up, Superintendent Benoit Jolette issued a statement apologizing for the RCMP’s mistake.

“On behalf of the Codiac Regional RCMP, I want to express our profound regret and sincere apologies for the incorrect next of kin notification that was conducted following a recent sudden death in our community,” said Jolette. “I know this will have deep and lasting impacts on both families involved… as well as on the wider community.”

The superintendent says he has spoken with the families to personally offer his apologies.

Police say they are reviewing the incident, as well as their policies and procedures, to find out exactly what happened to make sure it does not happen again.