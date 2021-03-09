RCMP say they have arrested three people and uncovered signs of a drug-trafficking network on the West Shore, following a raid of three homes in late February.

Police say that a two-month investigation came to a head on Feb. 26 when officers from the West Shore RCMP and the Combined Force Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia executed three simultaneous search warrants at homes in Langford, Colwood and Sooke.

At the homes, police say they found "substantial quantities of drugs," weapons and signs of an organized drug-trafficking network that spanned the West Shore and areas of the Capital Regional District.

Three people were arrested during the raids, including a 31-year-old Langford man, a 28-year-old Langford woman and a 27-year-old Colwood man.

During the raids, West Shore RCMP police dog Erik helped discover a large amount of drugs. Across the three residences, roughly one kilogram of suspected meth and one kilogram of suspected psilocybin were discovered.

A loaded shotgun, two loaded pistol magazines, other firearms ammunition and 11 ounces of suspected fentanyl was also seized by police.

Investigators also confiscated five luxury vehicles, two all-terrain vehicles and one wake boat at the three properties.

A complete list of the items seized by police can be found below:

1 kilogram of suspected methamphetamine

11 ounces of suspected fentanyl

6 ounces of suspected heroin

5 ounces of suspected cocaine

1 kilogram of suspected psilocybin

70 micro-doses of suspected psilocybin capsules

$12,000 cash

1 loaded shot gun

2 loaded pistol magazines

Ammunition and other weapons, including brass knuckles and a stun baton

5 luxury vehicles

2 all-terrain vehicles

1 wake boat

"Numerous resources as well as a variety of covert investigative techniques were utilized during this investigation," said Const. Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP in a release Tuesday.

"The disruption of such a drug trafficking operation is key to keeping our communities safe," he said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and a "detailed report" of recommend charges is being prepared for Crown counsel.