RCMP arrest and charge 17-year-old in death of Portage la Prairie man

Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged a 17-year-old male in the death of a Portage la Prairie man who died in October 2021 following an assault in September.

Portage la Prairie RCMP officers were originally called to a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West on Sept. 27, 2021, around 12:16 a.m.

Police said a man was assaulted with a weapon and two suspects were seen leaving the area.

The man, 41, was taken to hospital in Winnipeg and was in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

A month later on Oct. 22, 2021, investigators said the man died in hospital because of his injuries and that his death was being treated as a homicide.

On Feb. 3, 2022, RCMP said they arrested a 17-year-old from Portage la Prairie and he was charged with manslaughter.

The teen remains in police custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg on Friday.

None of the charges have been proven in court.