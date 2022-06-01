RCMP arrest Belgian man at Calgary airport after 5 kilograms of heroin seized
A Belgian man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught trying to bring several kilograms of heroin into Canada via a commercial flight.
RCMP say the accused had arrived at the Calgary International Airport on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany on May 27, and was referred to a secondary inspection.
It was when the secondary inspection took place that Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized four packages containing five kilograms of heroin.
Bernard LieenJ Vandenberghe, 63, is charged with smuggling and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
"This significant seizure and resulting investigation are a testament to the strong partnership the RCMP shares with CBSA and Calgary Police Service," said RCMP Insp. Germain Leger in a release.
"We know that crime has no borders and it is imperative that we continue working with our partners to share information and coordinate enforcement, as needed, to keep Canadians safe from the harms of illegal drugs and crime related to smuggling."
-
-
The 39th CHEO Telethon is Sunday on CTV OttawaThe CHEO Telethon is set for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CTV Ottawa.
-
Former Ottawa police chief to speak publicly for first time since 'Freedom Convoy'Peter Sloly is scheduled to appear before a parliamentary committee looking at possibly expanding the federal jurisdiction of security in the parliamentary precinct.
-
Here's what Ottawa voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionPolling stations in Ottawa and across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
-
Sudbury man to release his second video gameChris LaRue is getting ready to release a spinoff of his video game Tall Poppy sometime this year.
-
Man dead after worksite incident in CaledonOne person is dead after a worksite incident in Caledon Wednesday.
-
North Bay parent concerned over used needles left in public placesMagan Pringle says her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter almost picked up a used needle at a public beach in North Bay.
-
'It’s vindicating': B.C. man to receive compensation for COVID-19 vaccine injuryMore than a year after becoming partially paralyzed following his COVID-19 vaccine, a B.C. man has become one of the first in the country to be approved for compensation through the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program.
-
'Advocating in the dark': Family lawyer at Mass Casualty Commission seeks rule change to allow all questioningThe Mass Casualty Commission looking into Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting resumed public proceedings Wednesday with a round table to a handful of attendees.