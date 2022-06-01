RCMP arrest Belgian man at Calgary airport after 5 kilograms of heroin seized

A Belgian man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught trying to bring several kilograms of heroin into Canada via a commercial flight.

RCMP say the accused had arrived at the Calgary International Airport on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany on May 27, and was referred to a secondary inspection.

It was when the secondary inspection took place that Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized four packages containing five kilograms of heroin.

Bernard LieenJ Vandenberghe, 63, is charged with smuggling and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

"This significant seizure and resulting investigation are a testament to the strong partnership the RCMP shares with CBSA and Calgary Police Service," said RCMP Insp. Germain Leger in a release.

"We know that crime has no borders and it is imperative that we continue working with our partners to share information and coordinate enforcement, as needed, to keep Canadians safe from the harms of illegal drugs and crime related to smuggling."