RCMP arrest Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
RCMP say a Calgary man accused of stabbing two people at a campground south of the city last weekend is now in custody.
Officers were called to a campground in Okotoks on Sunday at around 6:15 a.m.
The victims, a man and a woman, had been stabbed multiple times, police said.
Paramedics rushed them to hospital where they remain in stable condition.
On Monday, Okotoks RCMP issued a new release asking the public to keep their eyes open for the suspect, 38-year-old Ryan Cameron Bain, but warned not to approach him if they saw him.
On Wednesday, RCMP said Bain had been arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Attempt to commit murder (x2);
- Theft of motor vehicle;
- Threat to cause death or bodily harm; and
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Bain has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in Okotoks provincial court on April 1.
