RCMP arrest four more teens in connection to East St. Paul party
Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged four more people in connection to a wild party in East St. Paul near the end of October.
Officers were originally called to a home on Saddleridge Lane in East St. Paul on Oct. 29 for reports of a large party.
When police got to the home, RCMP said several people jumped on the police vehicles and caused significant damage. In previous reports, CTV News Winnipeg said the vehicles were swarmed by around 70 intoxicated youth.
On Nov. 24, police announced they had arrested four people—three boys and a girl—and they had all been charged with mischief.
RCMP said on Wednesday that over the past week, officers have made four more arrests—two girls aged 15 and 16 from Winnipeg, a 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg, and a 16-year-old boy from East St. Paul.
Police said each person was charged with mischief and released from custody. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 7, 2023.
On top of the arrests, RCMP are still trying to identify one male and officers wish to speak to him.
The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has information, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
