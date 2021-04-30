RCMP arrest man for assault with a weapon and impaired driving after pedestrian struck with car

Halifax District RCMP have charged a 51-year-old Dartmouth man with assault with a weapon and impaired driving after a pedestrian was struck in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police said in a news release that they responded to a complaint of dangerous driving on Brooks Street at 6:10 p.m. on Thursday.

"Further information indicated the car had also struck someone," the RCMP wrote in a news release. "The man struck did not appear injured."

Police say they later located the vehicle on Old Sackville Road where the driver showed signs of impairment.

Police say they arrested the driver and took him to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment where a drug recognition expert "determined he was impaired by drugs."

Police seized the vehicle and also charged the man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with an undertaking. The RCMP also gave him a ticket for driving while his licence was revoked.

The man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 30 at 9:30 a.m.