RCMP arrest man for disrupting pilots landing at Grande Prairie using a laser

A Grande Prairie resident has been arrested after police say he pointed a laser at an aircraft.

RCMP said pilots landing a commercial plane coming in for landing in Grande Prairie on Wednesday at around 3 a.m. were disrupted because a laser was directed at their aircraft.

Mounties were on the way to respond when they received another complaint of a driver near the airport being temporarily distracting by a laser being pointed at them.

While they were searching the area for the person pointing the laser, RCMP say an officer had one pointed at their face and body disrupting their efforts.

Investigation into the incident led RCMP to obtain a warrant to search a home in Grande Prairie where they arrested Connor Layher, 20, in relation to the series of laser distraction incidents.

The 20-year-old faces charges of mischief endangering life, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

On top of the criminal charges, Layher faces one count of behaviour endangering aircraft under the Canadian Aeronautics Act.