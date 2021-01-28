North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say they have arrested a prolific offender who was wanted on more than 40 charges earlier this month.

Mounties arrested 37-year-old Tyler Elrix, of Vancouver Island, in the Duncan area in mid-January. Police say that Elrix was found inside a stolen vehicle, which also contained a number of stolen items, including jewelry and guitars.

At the time of his arrest, he was wanted on several warrants and had a court-ordered condition not to be on Vancouver Island.

"This prolific offender has a history of fleeing from police," said Cpl. Trevor March of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in a release Tuesday.

"Street Crime Unit officers were able to identify Mr. Elrix and time the arrest to ensure he could not continue evading police, in addition to securing significant evidence to advance this investigation," he said.

Elrix is now being held in custody for dozens of charges, including 37 previous charges and four new charges stemming from his recent arrest. The recent recommended charges include theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property, breach of a release order and unlawfully dwelling inside of a home.

He will remain in police custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Feb. 2.