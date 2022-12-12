RCMP arrest ninth teen in connection with East St. Paul party

Manitoba RCMP have now arrested nine teens in total in connection to a large house party in East St. Paul on Oct. 29, with the latest arrest announced on Monday.

RCMP said on Dec. 8, a 15-year-old boy from Winnipeg was arrested and is facing a charge of mischief.

The teen was released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 7, 2023.

He is the ninth teen arrested in connection to the party that happened at a home on Saddleridge Lane.

Officers were called to the scene and said multiple people jumped on police vehicles and caused significant damage.

CTV News Winnipeg had previously reported that the vehicles were swarmed by roughly 70 intoxicated youth.

The other eight arrests include five boys and three girls, all between the ages of 15 and 18.