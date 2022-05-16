RCMP arrest person of interest after man found dead in Sooke, B.C.

Sooke RCMP say a person of interest has been arrested following the death of a man on Sunday.

Mounties say they received a report that a man's body was found at a home on Throup Road around 1 p.m.

Police say that initial evidence collected at the scene indicated criminality was involved in the man's death.

A person of interest was later found at the scene and arrested, according to RCMP.

"Due to certain factors pertaining to this case which can’t be disclosed at this time, this person has since been released from police custody pending further investigation," said Sooke RCMP in a statement Monday.

Police say that the victim and person of interested are known to each other.

"[Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit] investigators are in the area, completing priority tasks, and are working closely with the support of Sooke RCMP," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public," he said.