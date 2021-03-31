RCMP arrest suspected copper wire thief in central Alberta
A five-week investigation by RCMP into property crime offences has led to charges against a Fleet, Alta. man and the recovery of suspected stolen copper wire and some tools.
The investigation resulted in police getting a search warrant for an acreage near Fleet — about 296 kilometres northeast of Calgary — which was served on March 19.
Police recovered:
- Suspected stolen copper wire;
- Suspected stolen electrical attachments and fittings;
- Bolt cutters;
- A chainsaw;
- Tools for stripping copper wire;
- Stripped wire casings, and;
- A firearm.
Randall (Randy) James Lawrence, 37, is charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime;
- Possession of break in instruments;
- Failure to comply with undertaking;
- Unauthorized possession of firearm, and;
- Unlawful storage of firearm;
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court again April 9.