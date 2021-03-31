iHeartRadio

RCMP arrest suspected copper wire thief in central Alberta

RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)

A five-week investigation by RCMP into property crime offences has led to charges against a Fleet, Alta. man and the recovery of suspected stolen copper wire and some tools.

The investigation resulted in police getting a search warrant for an acreage near Fleet — about 296 kilometres northeast of Calgary — which was served on March 19.

Police recovered:

  • Suspected stolen copper wire;
  • Suspected stolen electrical attachments and fittings;
  • Bolt cutters;
  • A chainsaw;
  • Tools for stripping copper wire;
  • Stripped wire casings, and;
  • A firearm.

Randall (Randy) James Lawrence, 37, is charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime;
  • Possession of break in instruments;
  • Failure to comply with undertaking;
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm, and;
  • Unlawful storage of firearm;

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court again April 9.