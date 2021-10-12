RCMP arrest three in connection with attempted break and enter at NB Power substation

Sackville RCMP say they have arrested three people after an attempted break and enter at an NB Power substation in Memramcook, N.B.

Police say they were contacted last Tuesday night about "suspicious activity" at the Memramcook East NB Power Plant.

"An NB Power employee observed people attempting to breach the fence at the substation," police said in a news release.

Police say when they arrived, they found two people in a vehicle nearby.

"When police approached the vehicle, the driver fled on foot but was arrested moments later," police said. A canine unit also joined the search and police and the dog found a third person.

"A 42-year-old man was taken into custody and later released. A 38-year-old woman was taken into custody, and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on February 4, 2022. A 27-year-old man was taken into custody and remanded on outstanding warrants. He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on October 8, 2021, at 2 p.m," police said.