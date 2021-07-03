RCMP arrest two men in connection with Lower Sackville, N.S. home invasion

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion that occurred Friday in Lower Sackville, N.S.

RCMP say officers were called to a Lower Sackville residence on July 2, after the occupants reported being robbed by two men carrying a firearm.

Officers attended the scene and say they located a vehicle on Highway 102, which had fled the scene.

Police say two men in the vehicle, 31-year-old Joel Burdon and 35-year-old Aaron Evans, were taken into custody, and stolen property taken during the incident was recovered.

The men have been charged with various offences including Breaking, Entering and Committing Armed Robbery. They are being held in custody and will appear in court on Monday.