RCMP arrest two women after shots fired in Duck Bay, Man.
A disturbance call to Winnipegosis RCMP resulted in two women being arrested in Duck Bay, Man.
While responding to the call on Saturday, around 2:40 p.m. Mounties were told shots had been fired at the location.
When they arrived, police found and seized a rifle and arrested a 48-year-old woman. Following an investigation, a second 48-year-old woman was also arrested without incident.
Police allege the women were involved in a physical altercation. Both suffered minor injuries and were arrested without incident.
They have since been released pending a court appearance on multiple charges. The charges have not been proven in court.
The following day, a home on South Bay Street in Duck Bay completely burned to the ground around 4:30 a.m. Mounties said the home belonged to one of the women who had been arrested the previous day. RCMP said she was still in custody at the time of the fire.
RCMP said the fire does not appear to be suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.
