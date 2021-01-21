Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested two Meat Cove, N.S. men, one for firearm offences and one for obstruction of justice, following a three day manhunt in Northern Cape Breton.

RCMP say at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 34-year-old Perry MacKinnon was arrested without incident after an extensive search of the area.

The Mounties first issued an alert Monday saying they believed MacKinnon had a firearm when he entered the woods near Meat Cove, a remote village at the northern tip of the island. Police say the firearm was recovered.

Police had warned residents to not approach MacKinnon, and confirmed that a helicopter equipped with heat-seeking infrared sensors was used to search for him.

MacKinnon will be taken to Sydney Provincial Court where he will be charged with firearm offences, in addition to a number of outstanding warrants.

RCMP also arrested a 49-year-old man from Meat Cove as part of an obstruction of justice investigation. He has been released from custody.

A warrant for MacKinnon’s arrest was issued on Aug. 18, after he failed to attend a court appearance.

MacKinnon was scheduled to appear in court to face charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; being an occupant of a vehicle and knowing a firearm was in the vehicle; careless use of a firearm, weapon and ammunition; possession of a firearm while prohibited; and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The offences are alleged to have occurred March 29, 2019, on Victoria Road in Sydney.

With files from the Canadian Press.