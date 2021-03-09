RCMP officers have arrested a 24-year-old man and seized a cache of 249 prohibited handguns in a Quebec town near the U.S. border. Protected bike lanes among sweeping changes to downtown Nanaimo street Construction is set to begin to transform Front Street in downtown Nanaimo into a more modern road which will include the city’s first ever two-way protected bike lanes. Sault teen accused of pointing firearm at victim, committing sexual assault The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service charged a 17-year-old male resident with sexual assault March 8. Police seize cocaine, weapons during pair of London raids London police seized over $109,000 worth of cocaine along with weapons and other items during two raids on homes last week.