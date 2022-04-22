RCMP ask for assistance locating a man wanted in Fort McMurray sexual assault

The RCMP are investigating a sexual assault in downtown Fort McMurray on Wednesday where a man grabbed a female and placed his lips on hers.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m., a female was walking close to the corner of Manning Avenue and Main Street when she was grabbed from behind by her neck.

The man, who was using a silver two-wheeled scooter, pulled her toward him and proceeded to place his mouth on hers, Mounties said in a statement on Friday. The female pushed the man away and managed to flee.

The assailant is described by police as being between 19 to 20 years of age, has a dark skin tone, a moustache with no other facial hair, short or shaved hair, and wore a red sweater.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Fort McMurray RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.