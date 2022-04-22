RCMP ask for assistance locating a man wanted in Fort McMurray sexual assault
The RCMP are investigating a sexual assault in downtown Fort McMurray on Wednesday where a man grabbed a female and placed his lips on hers.
According to police, around 5:30 p.m., a female was walking close to the corner of Manning Avenue and Main Street when she was grabbed from behind by her neck.
The man, who was using a silver two-wheeled scooter, pulled her toward him and proceeded to place his mouth on hers, Mounties said in a statement on Friday. The female pushed the man away and managed to flee.
The assailant is described by police as being between 19 to 20 years of age, has a dark skin tone, a moustache with no other facial hair, short or shaved hair, and wore a red sweater.
No further information was available.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Fort McMurray RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
-
Cloudy and cool Saturday with a warmer Sunday in the forecastSaturday is looking a bit cloudy and cool, but warmer days are just ahead.
-
Highway 416 closed southbound after milk truck crashA tractor-trailer loaded with milk has rolled over on Highway 416, causing significant delays for southbound drivers.
-
Mounties seize $1 million in counterfeit $100 bills in Gatineau, Que.The RCMP say $1 million in 'novelty' $100 bank notes was seized in Gatineau, Que.
-
Ottawa Hospital asks city for $150 million to support new Civic CampusA city report recommends council direct staff to explore options to provide $150 million to the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus development.
-
Film and TV projects get provincial funding to shoot in North BayFive television and film projects received funding from the Ontario government Friday morning to shoot in North Bay and surrounding area.
-
Four people sought after items worth more than $8,000 stolen from vehicle in ScarboroughToronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying four people who allegedly broke into a vehicle in Scarborough earlier this month and stole items worth thousands.
-
NDP MLA Richard Feehan not seeking re-election for Edmonton-Rutherford seatA two-term NDP Edmonton MLA who also served as a former cabinet minister will not seek re-election in Alberta's next general election.
-
Halifax man accuses N.S. RCMP of racial profilingA Halifax man is accusing Nova Scotia RCMP of racial profiling after he and his brother were approached and ticketed by the same officer within two months.
-
A range of reactions to N.S. healthcare action planJoan Sinden is among the more than 88,300 Nova Scotians without a family physician. For her, all the Progressive Conservative government's healthcare plan is right now, is words.