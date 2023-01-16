iHeartRadio

RCMP ask for help to find 3 teens missing from Red Deer


Roxanne Dyck (left), Ciaira Pettit (centre) and Abby Savory (right) in photos provided by RCMP.

Mounties in central Alberta issued a missing persons alert Monday afternoon for three girls who were reported missing on Sunday.

Police did not say whether or not the disappearances are suspicious, but said there is a strong possibility that they are with each other and that officers want to make sure they are safe.

Roxanne Dyck, 15, is described as:

  • 5’6"
  • 120 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

Ciaira Pettit, 13, is described as:

  • 5’4”
  • 100 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown Eyes

Abby Savory, 15, is described as:

  • 5’0”
  • 150 pounds
  • Purple and Pink hair
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)

