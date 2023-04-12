RCMP ask for help to find Alberta man missing for nearly 6 months

Mounties in Alberta asked the public Tuesday to help find 49-year-old Bradley Philip McGilvery.

He was last seen Oct. 28, 2022, in the First Nations community of Saddle Lake, east of Edmonton.

"RCMP continue to actively look for Bradley McGilvery. There is concern for his safety and well-being," public information officer Kellieka Formanek wrote in a news release.

Police believe McGilvery may be in Edmonton or Calgary.

He is described as 5'8" tall, 202 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).