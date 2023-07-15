RCMP ask public for security camera footage in Halifax-area attempted robbery

Police in the Halifax area are asking for the public’s help after an attempted robbery Friday evening in Cole Harbour.

Halifax District RCMP were alerted to the attempted robbery around 7:35 p.m. According to police, the incident took place near the intersection of Chameau Crescent and Forest Hills Parkway.

Police say a man was walking near the intersection when another man approached him and struck up a conversation. During the interaction, the man shook the victim’s hand and would not let go while telling him to hand over his bag.

The victim was able to get away. Police say he was not injured in the incident.

Police describe the man responsible for the attempted robbery as Black, five-foot-eight, with a medium build and braided short hair. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a brown or burgundy shirt and shorts, as well as a thin gold chain. He was last seen on foot on Chameau Crescent towards Albany Terrace.

Investigators are asking any residents in the area with a door camera or security camera to review their footage and report any sightings of an individual matching the description to police at 902-490-5020.