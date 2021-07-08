RCMP ask public to avoid Tim Hortons in Campbell River after serious incident

The RCMP are asking the public to stay away from a Tim Hortons in Campbell River.

Police say a serious incident occurred early Thursday morning at the coffee outlet in the 2000-block of Highway 19A.

“There is an ongoing investigation in the area of Tim Hortons,” said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau. “That is all we can say at this time.”

Early reports suggest the incident may have involved an armed robbery and that someone may have been shot. These details have not been confirmed by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.