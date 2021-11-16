RCMP asks for help locating missing Salisbury, N.B. woman
The Caledonia Region RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a missing 35-year-old woman from Salisbury, N.B.
Melissa Price was last seen on Nov. 14, 2021, at approximately 2 p.m. on Shediac Road near MacLaren Drive in Moncton. She was reported missing to police later that day.
Police say they have followed up on several leads to locate her, but so far have been unsuccessful and are concerned for her wellbeing.
Price is described as approximately five-foot-four inches tall and weighing approximately 121 pounds. She has shoulder-length blonde hair and green eyes.
She also has a belly button piercing, a star tattooed on her lower back and left rib, and another tattoo on her upper right arm.
Price was last seen wearing dark-coloured leggings and a green hooded sweatshirt.
A picture of Price is not available at this time.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melissa Price, or who has seen her since Nov. 14, is asked to call the Caledonia Region RCMP at 506-387-2222.
-
Winnipeg's prioritized snow clearing system facing backlashCity crews are still clearing snow from last week’s storm, but not everyone is pleased with the plowing efforts on sidewalks and bike paths.
-
Relief from annoying robocalls soon on the wayCanada’s telecommunications regulator is calling on telecom companies to do more to stop nuisance robocalls.
-
O'Toole boots senator who challenged his leadership out of Conservative caucusErin O'Toole has kicked a senator who challenged his leadership out of the Conservative caucus.
-
'Frisbee' Rob and Sailor set new world record with 40-metre mini disc toss and catchIt came down to the wire for 'Frisbee' Rob McLeod and his border collie-whippet mix Sailor over the weekend as they attempted to set a world record for the longest mini disc distance to canine catch.
-
'Please just try to be respectful': family of Dartmouth murder victim pleadsThe family of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas is upset with how is be being portrayed in the media and the comments they have received since he was murdered over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports 43 recoveries and 34 new cases as active case total drops to 516Health officials in New Brunswick reported Tuesday that 43 people have recovered from COVID-19 and there are 34 new cases of the virus, with the number of active cases dropping to 516.
-
'Our guests are excited to come back': Movie audiences heading back to theatresIt didn't happen overnight, but it seems audiences are rediscovering their love for watching movies in the theatre.
-
Some COVID-19 travel rules to be waived for Canadians stranded by B.C. floodsSome COVID-19 border rules will be waived to help Canadians stranded by flooding in B.C. get home.
-
Métis time capsule buried in North Bay aims to preserve culture and historyTuesday marks the 26th annual Louis Riel Day. A day to honour Riel’s contributions to protecting the history and identity of Métis people.