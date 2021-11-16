RCMP asks for help locating missing Salisbury, N.B. woman

The Caledonia Region RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a missing 35-year-old woman from Salisbury, N.B.

Melissa Price was last seen on Nov. 14, 2021, at approximately 2 p.m. on Shediac Road near MacLaren Drive in Moncton. She was reported missing to police later that day.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to locate her, but so far have been unsuccessful and are concerned for her wellbeing.

Price is described as approximately five-foot-four inches tall and weighing approximately 121 pounds. She has shoulder-length blonde hair and green eyes.

She also has a belly button piercing, a star tattooed on her lower back and left rib, and another tattoo on her upper right arm.

Price was last seen wearing dark-coloured leggings and a green hooded sweatshirt.

A picture of Price is not available at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melissa Price, or who has seen her since Nov. 14, is asked to call the Caledonia Region RCMP at 506-387-2222.