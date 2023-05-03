RCMP asks for public’s help in Moncton hit and run investigation

Police in Moncton are asking for the public’s help finding a driver involved in a hit and run that occurred last month.

Codiac Regional RCMP officers responded to the hit and run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of St. George Street and Cornhill Street.

Police say a driver in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows struck a pedestrian and failed to remain at the scene. The driver is described by witnesses as a man wearing a backwards baseball hat with brown hair.

The vehicle may have damage to the front-end.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.