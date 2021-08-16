RCMP 'aware of' allegations from MLS team that stabbing of teen player at B.C. party was racially motivated

Investigators say they're aware of allegations from a Major League Soccer team that the assault of a teenager over the weekend may have been racially motivated.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital Saturday after a stabbing in North Burnaby, B.C. Few details have been provided by police, but the Vancouver Whitecaps issued a statement saying three youth players from its academy were assaulted.

The soccer team said the incident happened in Burnaby at an outdoor gathering, and that Mounties were investigating the incident, which resulted in one person being taken to hospital, and one suspect being arrested.

Mounties were asked to confirm the assault they'd outlined in a statement was the same incident, but have made little information public.

In a statement Monday, the Burnaby detachment said it was "aware of the allegations from Whitecaps FS," and that a motive has not yet been determined.

"We are aware of the allegation that racial slurs may have been used during this altercation, which will form part of our investigation as we work to determine a motive," Insp. Matt Toews said.

A 17-year-old male Burnaby resident was arrested shortly after the incident, with the help of a police dog. They said they're still working to determine what charges may be recommended.

That investigation will also include whether the suspect knew the victim, who was still in hospital Monday. So far, it does not appear they were known to each other.

According to Mounties, it appears that dozens of young people were "partying in an outdoor area" at the time of the confrontation, which involved several people.

They said they were called to a gas station at Hastings Street and Kensington Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.

It's possible that pepper spray was used before the stabbing, they said. No one else was seriously injured.

Officers are looking to speak to others who were at the party Saturday night. Information from anyone who saw or heard something could help investigators establish a motive and timeline, the RCMP said.

A dedicated tip line has been established by Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9522.