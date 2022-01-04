RCMP believe fire that shut down highway near Duncan, B.C. was accidently set by homeless person
While investigations are still ongoing, RCMP say they believe a fire that broke out near Duncan, B.C. on Sunday was accidently set by someone trying to stay warm.
The fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at the OK Tire building near the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Norcross Road.
The fire, which reportedly burned through old tires stored inside the building, shut down the highway for several hours Sunday morning as firefighters put out the blaze.
A section of the roof was destroyed by the fire but fire crews were able to keep the structure of the building intact.
On Tuesday, RCMP told CTV News in a statement that the fire is believed to have started as a "warming fire" for a homeless person or persons before it accidently spread.
Two fire walls inside the building prevented the fire from spreading, but smoke and water damage is expected throughout the entire building. A nearby business also suffered minimal damage as a result of the fire.
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens up in NewmarketA mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in Newmarket on Wednesday.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
140M rapid tests, more pediatric COVID-19 doses coming this month, feds sayThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.
-
OHL updated expected in 'very near future'The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it’s working on a plan to continue the current season.
-
Bhogal sentenced to life in prison for murder of Windsor womanJitesh Bhogal has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Windsor woman.
-
Here’s how COVID-19 rules differ in Ottawa and GatineauAuthorities in Quebec and Ontario have both instituted a fresh round of public health restrictions due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
'Our health-care workers deserve better': Worry grows as Labrador's COVID-19 cases riseTwo of Labrador's Indigenous governments are reporting more cases of COVID-19 in their communities as calls grow for more resources in the region.
-
Man's death in Moose Lake being investigated as a homicide: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating a man’s death in Moose Lake as a homicide.