RCMP believe fire that shut down highway near Duncan, B.C. was accidently set by homeless person

While investigations are still ongoing, RCMP say they believe a fire that broke out near Duncan, B.C. on Sunday was accidently set by someone trying to stay warm.

The fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. at the OK Tire building near the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Norcross Road.

The fire, which reportedly burned through old tires stored inside the building, shut down the highway for several hours Sunday morning as firefighters put out the blaze.

A section of the roof was destroyed by the fire but fire crews were able to keep the structure of the building intact.

On Tuesday, RCMP told CTV News in a statement that the fire is believed to have started as a "warming fire" for a homeless person or persons before it accidently spread.

Two fire walls inside the building prevented the fire from spreading, but smoke and water damage is expected throughout the entire building. A nearby business also suffered minimal damage as a result of the fire.