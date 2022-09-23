iHeartRadio

RCMP bust uncovers suspect with tools used to steal catalytic converters


Strathmore RCMP arrested Hayley McGowan, 27, after she was allegedly found in possession of two stolen vehicles along with a number of tools used in thefts. (Supplied)

Strathmore RCMP say a Wheatland County woman is facing more charges after police allegedly found her in possession of two stolen vehicles, break-in instruments and tools that are often used to steal catalytic converters.

Officials say on Sept. 13, RCMP attended a rural property to search for two people, identified as "habitual offenders." Police found one of the individuals asleep inside a running vehicle.

"The vehicle, a 2012 Ram pickup truck and a 2019 Acura MDX parked beside it were confirmed to be stolen. The occupant in the pickup truck was roused and placed under arrest," RCMP said in a release.

A subsequent search of the vehicle discovered:

  • A prohibited weapon;
  • Stolen identification documents;
  • Break-in instruments such as a crowbar and bolt cutters;
  • Reciprocating saws; and
  • An open bottle of liquor.

Hayley McGowan, 27, who was at large following a sentence order on 41 criminal convictions, now faces 11 new charges:

  • Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;
  • Possession of break-in instruments;
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon;
  • Failure to comply with a release order;
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of an identification document; and
  • Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

"Our members remain persistent in their crime reduction efforts which include active monitoring of habitual offenders in our service area," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, Strathmore RCMP's detachment commander, in a release.

"In this case, those efforts resulted in the recovery of stolen property and additional charges laid on those allegedly responsible."

Police remain on the look out for the other offender, 36-year-old Kevin Prouse. Officials say a warrant has been issued for six new charges against him, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and five counts of failure to comply with a release condition.

Both of the stolen vehicles were returned to their owners.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Prouse, please contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" App available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

