RCMP bust uncovers suspect with tools used to steal catalytic converters

Strathmore RCMP say a Wheatland County woman is facing more charges after police allegedly found her in possession of two stolen vehicles, break-in instruments and tools that are often used to steal catalytic converters.

Officials say on Sept. 13, RCMP attended a rural property to search for two people, identified as "habitual offenders." Police found one of the individuals asleep inside a running vehicle.

"The vehicle, a 2012 Ram pickup truck and a 2019 Acura MDX parked beside it were confirmed to be stolen. The occupant in the pickup truck was roused and placed under arrest," RCMP said in a release.

A subsequent search of the vehicle discovered:

A prohibited weapon;

Stolen identification documents;

Break-in instruments such as a crowbar and bolt cutters;

Reciprocating saws; and

An open bottle of liquor.

Hayley McGowan, 27, who was at large following a sentence order on 41 criminal convictions, now faces 11 new charges:

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Possession of a prohibited weapon;

Failure to comply with a release order;

Two counts of unlawful possession of an identification document; and

Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

"Our members remain persistent in their crime reduction efforts which include active monitoring of habitual offenders in our service area," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, Strathmore RCMP's detachment commander, in a release.

"In this case, those efforts resulted in the recovery of stolen property and additional charges laid on those allegedly responsible."

Police remain on the look out for the other offender, 36-year-old Kevin Prouse. Officials say a warrant has been issued for six new charges against him, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and five counts of failure to comply with a release condition.

Both of the stolen vehicles were returned to their owners.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Prouse, please contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" App available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.