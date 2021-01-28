Police responded to an unusual break-in call last weekend in Kamloops, B.C. after an "unruly deer" barged into a home through the dog door.

Authorities said the homeowners reported the hooved intruder at a property on Pine Springs Road on Saturday.

Officers said the confused animal was thrashing around and jumping at a window in an attempt to escape – damaging a TV and some other household items in the process.

"Wildlife inside a house can be extremely destructive," Const. Crystal Evelyn of the Kamloops RCMP said in a news release. "In this case, police were able to safely help the deer out, preventing any further harm from occurring to the animal or house."

RCMP officers managed to get the deer outside by putting a blanket over its head, corralling it onto a rug and then sliding it out the door.

Authorities said the animal was uninjured except for a minor cut on its mouth that occurred as it was squeezing through the dog door.