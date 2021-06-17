RCMP charge 41-year-old man in Estevan homicide

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit North has laid charges in the death of a 55-year-old man in Estevan.

Angelo Galido was found dead in his home in Estevan on June 7.

Gurwinder Singh Toor, 41, from Estevan has been charged with second degree murder. Toor was arrested at a business in Calgary on Wednesday.

RCMP said Galido and Toor were known to each other.

Toor appeared in court in Airdie, Alta. on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in Estevan Provincial Court on Monday via video.